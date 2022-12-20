Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Increased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $199.55 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $260.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.81. The firm has a market cap of $123.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

