LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.
LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 126.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.7%.
NYSE LTC opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.83. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.91. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $45.49.
In other news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,277.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
