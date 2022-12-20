LUKSO Self Reported Market Cap Tops $88.96 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. LUKSO has a market capitalization of $88.96 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for about $5.95 or 0.00035379 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LUKSO has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $873.03 or 0.05182398 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00495708 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,947.85 or 0.29370963 BTC.
LUKSO Token Profile
LUKSO launched on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
LUKSO Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
