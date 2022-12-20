LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 5.2% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $23,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

VUG stock opened at $214.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

