MagnetGold Price Hits $0.52 (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MagnetGold has a market cap of $163.99 million and $1,350.85 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00003078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

