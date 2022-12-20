Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MBUU. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

MBUU opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $72.47. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

About Malibu Boats

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 13.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 18.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Malibu Boats by 9.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.