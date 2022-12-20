Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.57.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MBUU. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.
Malibu Boats Stock Performance
MBUU opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $72.47. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
