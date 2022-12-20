Maple (MPL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $174,034.77

Maple (MPL) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Maple has a total market cap of $12.82 million and $174,034.77 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maple has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for about $3.31 or 0.00019624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Maple

Maple was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

