Mark A. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,959,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Nikola Trading Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ NKLA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,147,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,160,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. Nikola Co. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $12.14.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 97.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 106.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
