Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.04

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.04 and last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 130327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.30.

Marqeta Stock Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

Marqeta Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter worth about $53,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Marqeta by 1,104.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

