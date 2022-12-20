Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Lessened by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 5.3% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Trading Down 1.3 %

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.48.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $341.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $328.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.