Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 32,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.48.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $341.26 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.41. The firm has a market cap of $328.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

