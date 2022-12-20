McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Boosted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $265.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.89. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.48.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.