Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Has $677,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,932 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.9% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 33.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 264,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 181,091 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $44,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 11,190 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 23.6% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.48.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $265.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,234. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.89. The stock has a market cap of $194.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

