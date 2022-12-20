Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $231,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NFLX traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.72. The stock had a trading volume of 91,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,011,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.86. The company has a market cap of $127.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $620.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.13.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.