Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after buying an additional 349,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after buying an additional 2,266,699 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 6.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after buying an additional 2,018,310 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 72.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

PYPL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.06. 77,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,217,518. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $196.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average of $84.12. The firm has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

