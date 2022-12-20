MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Up to $9.17

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.17, but opened at $9.60. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 2,793 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

MediaAlpha Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.11 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 825.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 28.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

