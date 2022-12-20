MediaTek (OTCMKTS:MDTKF) Cut to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of MediaTek (OTCMKTS:MDTKF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded MediaTek from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MediaTek from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

MediaTek Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MDTKF opened at $7.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30. MediaTek has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

About MediaTek

MediaTek Inc researches, develops, produces, and markets integrated circuits (ICs) worldwide. It provides multimedia, computer peripherals oriented, consumer-oriented, and other application ICs. The company offers products for smartphones, such as MediaTek Helio chipsets; octa-core and quad-core system-on-chips (SoC); 32-bit chipsets; and SOCs for Google Mobile Service Express.

