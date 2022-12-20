MELD (MELD) Price Hits $0.0183

MELD (MELD) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, MELD has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One MELD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. MELD has a total market cap of $52.37 million and approximately $964,479.67 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $884.60 or 0.05244740 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00498706 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,983.79 or 0.29548565 BTC.

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,856,684,018 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01812496 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $917,079.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

