MELD Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $52.33 Million (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. MELD has a market capitalization of $52.33 million and $977,405.58 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MELD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MELD has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MELD Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,856,750,031 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01812496 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $917,079.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

