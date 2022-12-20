Melone Private Wealth LLC Purchases 5,096 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 4.3% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,204,000 after acquiring an additional 87,887 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 221,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.94. The stock had a trading volume of 64,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,078. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.25.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

