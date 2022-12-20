Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 45,816 shares.The stock last traded at $165.98 and had previously closed at $162.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $873.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.17.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently -84.21%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director Shannon Hall sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $40,243.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,446.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director Shannon Hall sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $40,243.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,446.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total value of $438,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,101,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 153.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 8.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.