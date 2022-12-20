Metawar (METAWAR) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Metawar (METAWAR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Metawar token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metawar has a market capitalization of $148.38 million and approximately $7.05 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metawar has traded down 25.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar launched on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00070561 USD and is down -14.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

