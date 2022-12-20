Metawar One Day Volume Tops $7.05 (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 20th. Metawar has a total market capitalization of $148.20 million and approximately $7.05 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metawar has traded down 26% against the US dollar. One Metawar token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metawar Profile

Metawar launched on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00070561 USD and is down -14.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

