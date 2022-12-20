Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Position Lowered by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management decreased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 270.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth about $611,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $105,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $105,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,512,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,397.16. 690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,057. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,344.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,265.29.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,356.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

