Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE MXC opened at $13.09 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

