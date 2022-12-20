Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Trading 1.4% Higher

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 430 ($5.22) and last traded at GBX 425 ($5.16). 4,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 136,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 419 ($5.09).

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Midwich Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 780 ($9.48) target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.03. The company has a market cap of £377.74 million and a PE ratio of 2,500.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 457.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 513.05.

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, broadcast, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

