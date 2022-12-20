MinePlex Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $38.17 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, MinePlex has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000733 BTC on exchanges. MinePlex has a market cap of $38.17 million and $5.50 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MinePlex

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 308,573,540 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

