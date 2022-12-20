Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Trading Down 2.1%

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating) was down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 27,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 561,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Mobiquity Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Trading of Mobiquity Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Mobiquity Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mobiquity Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mobiquity Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobiquity Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marketing and advertising technology and data intelligence company in the United States. The company's advertising technology operating system (ATOS) platform creates an automated marketplace of advertisers and publishers on digital media outlets to host online auctions to facilitate the sale of digital advertising targeted at users engaged on their internet-connected TV, laptop, tablet, desktop computer, mobile, and over-the-top streaming media devices; and gives advertisers the capability to understand and interact with their audiences and engage them by using ads in image and video formats.

