monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.69.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNDY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on monday.com from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on monday.com from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on monday.com from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get monday.com alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. TenCore Partners LP raised its holdings in monday.com by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. TenCore Partners LP now owns 254,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after acquiring an additional 87,800 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Trading Down 3.8 %

About monday.com

MNDY opened at $118.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 1.20. monday.com has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $318.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.28.

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.