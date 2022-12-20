Moonbeam Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.81 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $163.81 million and $3.81 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00002015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00069939 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00052911 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001054 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007766 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000254 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021561 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 483,238,213 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

