Moonbeam Price Down 14.6% This Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $168.44 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00002072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00070647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00052881 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001058 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007867 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021596 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000213 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 483,173,893 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

