Moonriver 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.09 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for $6.70 or 0.00039809 BTC on major exchanges. Moonriver has a total market cap of $39.29 million and $2.09 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonriver alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $861.70 or 0.05122818 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.64 or 0.00497264 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,955.95 or 0.29463160 BTC.

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,594,261 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,868,516 tokens. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.