Morgan Stanley Cuts Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Price Target to €10.50

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from €14.00 ($14.89) to €10.50 ($11.17) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Proximus from €14.00 ($14.89) to €12.00 ($12.77) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Proximus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Proximus from €21.50 ($22.87) to €12.50 ($13.30) in a report on Friday, August 19th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Proximus from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €16.00 ($17.02) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Proximus from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Proximus currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Proximus alerts:

Proximus Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $1.79 on Friday. Proximus has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $4.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40.

Proximus Cuts Dividend

Proximus Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th.

(Get Rating)

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.