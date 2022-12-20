Morgan Stanley Increases Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $209.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $209.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital lowered Moderna from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.64.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $189.89 on Friday. Moderna has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $321.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 21.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $1,303,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,407,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,827,837.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $344,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,164.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,407,209 shares in the company, valued at $313,827,837.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 501,899 shares of company stock worth $72,631,386. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Moderna by 89.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after buying an additional 3,051,035 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 61.6% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP grew its stake in Moderna by 26.2% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,462 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

