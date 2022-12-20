MovieBloc Price Down 13.5% This Week (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $37.46 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc launched on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,272,406,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

