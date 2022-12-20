Multichain Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $76.90 Million (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Multichain token can currently be bought for about $4.19 or 0.00024651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Multichain has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Multichain has a market capitalization of $76.90 million and $3.35 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $857.66 or 0.05064916 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.00498369 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,000.18 or 0.29528584 BTC.

About Multichain

Multichain launched on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain is a Router for web3. It is an infrastructure developed for arbitrary cross-chain interactions.Multichain was born as Anyswap on the 20th July 2020 to service the clear needs of different and diverse blockchains to communicate with each other. Each blockchain has its own unique services that it provides, its own community and its own development ecosystem.The solutions developed by Multichain allow almost all blockchains to inter-operate. There is no restriction to Ethereum like chains (e.g. Binance Smart Chain), or different Layer 2 chains requiring finality to Ethereum (e.g. Polygon), or a network of Parachains (e.g. Moonbeam in the PolkaDot system), or Bitcoin types of chain (e.g. Litecoin), or COSMOS chains (e.g. Terra). These are either now all integrated, or on course for integration. With support for all ECDSA and EdDSA encrypted chains, Multichain is almost universally applicable as an interoperable layer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multichain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multichain using one of the exchanges listed above.

