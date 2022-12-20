My DeFi Pet 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $715,658.91 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for $0.0544 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $878,755.27 and $715,658.91 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.55 or 0.01501068 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009528 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00019913 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00032318 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000476 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $290.66 or 0.01720753 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.