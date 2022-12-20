National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Downgraded by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital cut shares of National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of National Express Group from GBX 250 ($3.04) to GBX 225 ($2.73) in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

National Express Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXPGF opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32. National Express Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60.

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

