Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NGS stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.18 million, a P/E ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.42. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.92.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Natural Gas Services Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, Director Leslie Ann Beyer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $33,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,035.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 45.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 31.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

