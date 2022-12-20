NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $90.24 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00007866 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $90.24 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00070581 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00052689 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021616 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000214 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 843,736,972 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 843,736,972 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.32078428 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $94,233,705.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.