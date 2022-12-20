Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Up 8.5 %
NASDAQ NEPT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.27. 581,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,653. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -6.87 EPS for the current year.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
