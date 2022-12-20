Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Up 8.5 %

NASDAQ NEPT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.27. 581,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,653. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -6.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,343,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 88,755 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

