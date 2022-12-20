NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $9.18, but opened at $9.49. NerdWallet shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 1,191 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 26,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $249,789.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,275.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,688 shares of company stock worth $66,958 over the last ninety days. 49.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

NerdWallet Stock Up 6.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $724.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.39 million. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NerdWallet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter worth $58,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 208.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 395.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC raised its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 8.3% during the first quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 220,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the period. 29.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NerdWallet

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

