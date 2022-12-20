Nervos Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $73.42 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $73.42 million and $942,157.59 worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,841.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00384979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.10 or 0.00873432 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00093801 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.59 or 0.00597265 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00273976 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

