Nervos Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $881,818.96 (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $72.95 million and approximately $881,818.96 worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,865.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00387322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021947 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.62 or 0.00869340 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00093750 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.43 or 0.00601393 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00273298 BTC.

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

