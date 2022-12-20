NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,531 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. NetApp makes up approximately 3.1% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NetApp by 25.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 44.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,539 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 88.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,151 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,621,000 after buying an additional 82,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 96,895 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,041,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. Northland Securities reduced their price target on NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NTAP traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $59.24. 32,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,150. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.77 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

