New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Director Sells $1,207,859.26 in Stock

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock remained flat at $8.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. 180,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,466,467. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 33.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 383,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 8.7% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

