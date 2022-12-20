Next Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,115 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.85. The stock had a trading volume of 44,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,330. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.73. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

