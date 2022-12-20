Next Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Celanese by 88.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,340,000 after buying an additional 77,034 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth approximately $386,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Celanese by 29.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 72,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Celanese by 16.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.15.

Celanese Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $100.70. 6,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,043. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.00. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.51%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

