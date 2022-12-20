NSUR COIN (NSUR) Price Hits $0.0002

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One NSUR COIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. NSUR COIN has a total market capitalization of $98.60 million and approximately $33,382.45 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $858.21 or 0.05074245 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.97 or 0.00496466 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.14 or 0.29421885 BTC.

NSUR COIN Profile

NSUR COIN’s genesis date was October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official message board is blog.nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NSUR COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NSUR COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NSUR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

