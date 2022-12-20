NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) COO Sells $982,153.50 in Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total transaction of $982,153.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NVEE stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.83. The company had a trading volume of 57,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,073. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.58 and a 12 month high of $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.37 and its 200 day moving average is $132.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NV5 Global (NVEE)
