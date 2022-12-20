NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) COO Sells $982,153.50 in Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total transaction of $982,153.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NV5 Global Price Performance

Shares of NVEE stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.83. The company had a trading volume of 57,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,073. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.58 and a 12 month high of $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.37 and its 200 day moving average is $132.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NV5 Global

NV5 Global Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the second quarter worth $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.